The Dubai Police General Command stated that clients have completed 99,251 transactions through its smart centers «SPS» without human intervention, including 4471 reporting services. The number of visitors to the smart police stations in various regions of the emirate reached more than 836 thousand visitors, and the year 2020 witnessed the inauguration of four Smart police stations in DAFZA Free Zone, Dubai Design District, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Al Lisaili Police Station.

The head of the media and marketing team at the Executive Committee for Smart Police Station Projects, Captain Engineer Khalifa Al-Rum, said that this remarkable success of the “SPS” project, in the number of transactions and visitors, and what has been achieved in 2020 confirms the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to ensure the highest levels of comfort. For customers and meet all their needs by providing the finest innovative smart policing services for community members easily and easily, and reducing the number of auditors for government centers.

He added that the year 2020 witnessed the inauguration of four smart police stations in each of the DAFZA Free Zone, the Dubai Design District, the Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Al Lisaili Police Station, as part of the expansion plan that targets, covers and meets all the needs of Dubai residents and visitors in various areas, whether internal or external, and to provide the best Innovative smart policing services that are easy and convenient, in addition to providing the finest services for people of determination.

Al-Roum pointed out that the smart police stations provide 27 main services in the field of criminal, traffic and other services, in addition to 33 sub-services provided by the center without human intervention, in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese, taking into account the global nature of Dubai, and making it easier for auditors. Completing their transactions in different amounts, as part of Dubai Police’s plan to fully transform into smart police stations that provide services to the public 24 hours a day and without interruption.





