The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, honored a Pakistani named Abbas Khan Bati Khan, in appreciation of his initiative to regulate traffic at an intersection in the Emirate of Dubai, pending the presence of the competent police patrol.

The honoring came in the presence of the Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, after the public circulated a clip on social media applications, showing Abbas Khan while he was organizing traffic at an intersection, which contributed to enhancing public safety for road users.

Al-Marri praised Abbas Khan’s efforts and good behavior, stressing that he contributed to conveying a civilized image through his sense of commitment and social responsibility.