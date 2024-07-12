Dubai Police affirmed its continued commitment to the vital role of raising awareness in society about the dangers of drugs and their prevention, noting that combating drugs is not a task limited to legal and security measures, but rather requires unified efforts within a joint work system, in which roles are integrated to include all segments of society.

This came at the conclusion of the activities of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Exhibition, which was organised by Dubai Police, under the patronage of Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, under the slogan “My Family… My Greatest Wealth” at Dubai Mall.

In detail, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, witnessed the closing ceremony of the exhibition, which was held in cooperation with the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Customs, Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, the Health Authority, Al Ameen Service, Emirates Health Services Corporation, the National Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation, in addition to Dubai Mall.

Major General Khalil Al Mansouri stressed Dubai Police’s constant commitment to its vital role in raising community awareness about the dangers of drugs and preventing them, especially since combating drugs is not a task limited to legal and security measures, but also requires unified efforts within a joint work system, in which roles are integrated to include all segments of society. He added: “We believe that awareness and education are an essential step to protect society from the scourge of drugs. From this standpoint, police and security agencies are working to implement comprehensive awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society, including youth and families. Through these campaigns, in which we cooperate with our partners, we aim to raise awareness of the health, psychological, social and economic harms of drugs, and provide individuals with the necessary knowledge to avoid falling into the trap of addiction.”

In turn, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department of Drug Control, said that the General Department, represented by the International Protection Center, cooperates closely with educational, health and social institutions to provide integrated prevention and awareness programs. We believe that the role of the family is the main axis in protecting children from falling into the trap of drug abuse, so Dubai Police participates, through exhibitions and events, with partners to highlight prevention and awareness methods, treatment programs and community support programs, in addition to communication channels with Dubai Police to provide information and comments in complete confidentiality.

Regarding awareness of Article (89) of Federal Law No. (30) of 2021 on Combating Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances, Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, confirmed that this exhibition comes within the context of the awareness efforts of the Dubai Police to combat drugs, through which it is keen to provide lectures, workshops and awareness film clips, in which it emphasizes the serious harms of drugs on the individual, family and society, noting at the same time Article (89) which exempts the user from accountability or punishment in specific cases, as the article stipulates that no criminal case shall be brought against the user of narcotic or psychotropic substances if he or his wife or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or his guardian, comes forward of his own accord to the unit, the Public Prosecution or the police before his arrest, or before an arrest warrant is issued against him, requesting his admission to the unit for treatment, and he shall be admitted to it until the unit decides to release him.

He stressed that this legal article represents a second chance for anyone who has fallen into the trap of addiction, to obtain help and receive treatment, return to the right path, and become an active member of society.

The Community Development Authority participated in providing awareness workshops and lectures for families to avoid the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them, while Dubai Customs provided awareness workshops on the dangers of using other people’s luggage while traveling. Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai and the National Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation reviewed a number of specialized treatment programs.

The Health Authority provided awareness workshops for parents about the dangers of drugs. The Al Ameen service reviewed its role and communication channels, while the Emirates Health Services Corporation provided an explanation about the importance of the psychological aspect and its role in treating addicts. The Criminal Investigation Department provided an explanation about the E-Crime platform, for reporting cybercrimes, and raising awareness about the correct handling of anonymous emails, and reporting them through the platform.

The Positive Spirit Council and the People of Determination Council in Dubai Police also participated in organising side events that included a free drawing for children, entertainment competitions, awareness lectures in sign language, and the participation of Police Officer Mansour.

In conclusion, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, honored the strategic partners.

