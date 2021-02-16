Dubai Police continued its efforts to monitor violations of the procedures and precautionary measures to prevent the emerging corona virus, Covid 19, and in cooperation with the Department of Tourism closed a desert camp for a month and imposed a fine of 50 thousand dirhams on the organizer for organizing a gathering without adhering to the measures.

