Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, closed a desert camp for a month, and imposed a fine of 50 thousand dirhams on the organizer, for organizing a gathering without adhering to the measures, as part of continuing efforts to monitor violations of the procedures and precautionary measures to prevent the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).

In addition, Dubai Police used numbers of volunteers from members of the public to spread awareness of the dangers of not adhering to the precautionary measures, especially wearing masks and applying physical distancing in commercial centers and public places, as part of its strategy to enhance community participation in limiting the spread of the virus and rapprochement with the public.

Dubai police sources revealed to “Emirates Today” that there is remarkable cooperation by members of the public in monitoring violations, documenting them with pictures and videos, and sending them through the e-crime platform of the electronic investigations, as well as through the “Eye of the Police” service, and the call center 901, pointing to Many violations were written with the help of community members.

She emphasized that she was keen to diversify the means of communication in order to receive reports related to violating precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus, as part of her constant concern for the safety and protection of society, noting that everyone is responsible and partner in supporting the efforts made by the state in strengthening the precautionary measures.

She explained that the call center 901, designated for non-emergency cases, receives notifications submitted by members of the public through specialized employees, who work 24 hours a day, and are keen to respond quickly to cases.

The Dubai police had recently closed, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, another desert camp, which organized a gathering without adhering to precautionary measures against the spread of the new Corona virus in the emirate.

The Dubai Police General Command indicated that a fine of 50 thousand dirhams was imposed on the organizer, and a fine of 15 thousand dirhams for each participant.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, issued violations of 50 thousand dirhams to the organizer of a party in his apartment without he and his guests adhering to the precautionary measures, including wearing the mask, and each participant was fined 15 thousand dirhams, thanks to the cooperation of members of the public who contribute to reporting those violations Within the framework of effective community participation to limit the spread of the virus and control violators.





