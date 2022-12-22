During the current year, Dubai Police closed 91 apartments that engage in activities that violate the law, represented by converting them into unlicensed massage centers, and warned of the consequences of frequenting those apartments that are promoted through cards distributed randomly in the streets, or left on vehicles, as they expose their visitors to legal accountability, It also makes them a target for crimes such as theft and extortion, and may even lead to murder.

The Director of the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that immediately after monitoring this phenomenon, the Dubai Police began launching campaigns in cooperation with its partners throughout the year, to target and close these centers and take legal measures against the people involved in these practices, which would affect the security and safety of individuals. Society.

He added that the administration recently noticed the distribution of a large number of massage cards in residential areas, and then intensified its efforts to curb illegal practices, monitor unlicensed massage centers, and arrest distributors of massage cards in the streets and on vehicles in a way that distorts the civilized appearance of the emirate and affects public morals, to contain them. on disturbing pictures.

He called on the public to report these practices by calling the call center 901, or through the “Police Eye” service on the smart application of the Dubai Police on mobile phones, stressing that there is no excuse or justification for anyone dealing with an unlicensed massage center.

Al-Jallaf noted the efforts of Dubai Police partners in combating and reducing the phenomenon of massage cards, whether by cutting off services from real estate that contains unlicensed massage centers, issuing fines for real estate units that are used for illegal purposes, as well as participating in tracking the path of cards that are distributed randomly. Or they are left on vehicles, whether for centers that are not licensed or even have a license, but they use this illegal method to promote their activities, which entails taking action against them, amounting to violating them or not renewing their licenses.