The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Innovation Council and the Council of Happiness and Positivity, in cooperation with the Tourism Police Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, asked the family of the 7-year-old Rohan Sderk, to live the experience of a policeman, obtain a military uniform and tour luxury patrols in the Emirate Dubai, before leaving the country.

The child’s mother, Rohan, had sent a letter to the Dubai Police expressing her child’s desire to live this experience, coinciding with his birthday, and the mother and son’s readiness to leave the country for their homeland, the Philippines, after they had lived for 6 years in the country.

After Dubai Police received the message, they were quick to provide the child’s military uniform, and accompany him in the luxury patrol from his home to the Dubai Police General Headquarters, to take memorial photos with Dubai Police officers, and to visit the innovation laboratory and the Dubai Smart Police Station SPS, which was a great happiness for the child and his parents, Those who thanked Dubai Police for their keenness to make their child happy, which had a great impact on his happiness, especially on his birthday before leaving the country.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

