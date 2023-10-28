Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai Police Cycling Team dominated the first three places in the Nizwa Cycling Race, which was organized by the Cycling Federation for a distance of 66 km, and witnessed the organization of races for several categories, namely females and young women for clubs and amateur teams, in addition to the youth race with a total of 84 male and female players.

Mansour Bouassiba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cycling Federation, gave the starting signal and crowned the winners of the race, which witnessed large participation, especially in the youth category.

The Dubai Police team succeeded in controlling the top three places in the female amateur team race, which witnessed the participation of 27 players, over a distance of 66 km. Sheikha Issa, a player from Al Nasr Club, also succeeded in winning the female club race, and Dina Ikhlasi from the Abu Dhabi Club came in second place. Saba Al-Rai came from Al-Nasr in third place.

Marwa Salman from Al-Nasr Club won first place in the young women’s category, Renad Al-Yafei from Abu Dhabi Club took second place, and Maliha Ali from Al-Nasr took third place. The race was the most numerous in the youth category, as 57 cyclists participated in it for a distance of 99 km, and 13 clubs also participated, and the Abu Dhabi Club succeeded in The first and second places were won by Khaled Al Nuaimi and Nicola Alexander, then Ibrahim Al Rifai, from Khor Fakkan Club, came in third place.