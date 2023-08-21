The Director of the Mounted Police Station, Major General Muhammad Issa Al-Azab, revealed that 790 patrols were conducted in various areas of jurisdiction of police stations, industrial, commercial and tourist areas, during the first half of this year, which resulted in the seizure of 574 wanted cars, six wanted persons, and the issuance of 462 traffic violations, to In addition to activating suspicion points, checking suspicious vehicles and persons.

He added that the center’s horsemen secured 16 football matches during the first half of this year, in addition to passing 71 security information to the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Police Stations, in addition to securing facilities.

Al-Azab praised the volunteers in the “Participate with the Horsemen” initiative, which aims to give community members the opportunity to volunteer and participate, as they actually participated in running 92 patrols with the mounted police teams during the first half of this year.