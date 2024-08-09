Major General Dr. Expert Mohammed Issa Al-Azab, Director of the Mounted Police Station, announced the operation of 732 mounted patrols in the areas of jurisdiction of police stations and industrial, commercial and tourist areas during the first half of this year..

Major General Al-Azab stressed that the centre plays an important role in enhancing security and safety in society, through the participation of police patrols in spreading reassurance among people, and has become an essential part of the security patrols’ work system in the Emirate of Dubai..

He pointed out that the centre contributes to achieving the strategic directions of Dubai Police, such as “Safe City” and “Community Happiness”, through patrols with an authentic Arab character that suit the urban development, which strengthens individuals’ sense of security and safety and enhances reassurance by roaming around the emirate..

For his part, Major Dhahi Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Mounted Police Station, stated that the station provided its services during the first half of the year to 1,245 people from the internal and external public, including 1,114 people who received training at the equestrian school, 8 who benefited from the horse care service, and 69 who interacted with entertainment services by riding horses in the desert and riding ponies, in addition to providing horse transportation services to 86 people..

Major Al Jallaf explained that the center implemented many social initiatives in the first half of this year, including the therapeutic training initiative for people of determination, the winter forum, the spring forum, and fulfilling a child’s wish, from which 95 male and female students benefited. He pointed out that the center contains 122 qualified horses trained to the highest training standards, in addition to the availability of a team of veterinarians and nursing staff..

In turn, Captain Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Social Services Department at the Mounted Police Station and Supervisor of the “Knights of Stakes Capturing” Team, said that the center participated in four stake-capturing championships during the first half of this year..