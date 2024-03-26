The people of the Hatta area gather around the fixed Iftar cannon, which was allocated by the Dubai Police General Command, to be a meeting place for people of all ages in a spiritual and religious atmosphere linked to authentic Arab and Emirati customs and traditions during the holy month of Ramadan..

The Hatta cannon, which is located in the Hatta Inn, is one of the seven fixed cannons distributed by the Dubai Police throughout Dubai, in addition to one “travelling” cannon that travels throughout the holy month in 13 areas across the emirate..

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, and a number of officers, inspected the activities accompanying the Iftar Cannon in the Hatta area, praising the effort made by the cannon team in ensuring the happiness of community members in line with Emirati customs and traditions, noting that the events Al Madfa in Hatta brings people together in a religious and family atmosphere at sunset.

Major General Al Ghaithi confirmed that the presence of the Iftar cannon in the Hatta area comes within the framework of the Dubai Police’s keenness to preserve the religious atmosphere of Ramadan that characterizes the society of the UAE, since the announcement of the sighting of the crescent up to Eid Al Fitr, indicating that the Iftar cannon in Hatta is considered one of the fixed cannons that It is provided by Dubai Police, in addition to the stationary cannons present throughout the month of Ramadan in Expo City Dubai, Damac Hills, Vida Al Khor Hotel in Creek Harbour, Burj Khalifa, Uptown Mirdif, and Festival City..

It is worth noting that Dubai Police uses two “old French” cannons in the Ramadan Cannon activities, which are considered heritage cannons. They were used in the sixties of the last century, and they will be used this year after their use during Ramadan last year. The cannon fires two ammunition when the sighting of the Ramadan crescent is confirmed, and one ammunition. Throughout the days of the holy month, marking the time for breaking the fast, in addition to one when announcing the first day of Eid al-Fitr, and two immediately after the Eid prayer to celebrate its arrival. The sound of the sound of a 25-pound cannon reaches 170 decibels (the unit of sound measurement), and its range reaches 10 Kilometers.