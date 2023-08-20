The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify the owner of the photo, whose body was found in the second Muhaisnah area within the jurisdiction of Al Qusais Police Station, and he does not carry identification papers, noting that since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, for examination and confirmation From the cause of death, the police have not reviewed anyone to report this person missing.

Al Qusais Police Station stated that whoever has any information can call the call center at 901, and if the caller is from outside Dubai, he must add 04 before the contact number.