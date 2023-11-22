The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify the owner of the photo, whose body was found in the Al Muhaisnah II area within the jurisdiction of the Al Qusais Police Station, and who does not carry identification papers, pointing out that since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, to examine it and confirm the cause of Death, no one came to the police to report him missing.

