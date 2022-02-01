The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify the owner of the published photo, who died in a run-over accident in the jurisdiction of Al Barsha Police Station, and since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology for examination and confirmation of the cause of death, the police have not reviewed anyone to report About the loss of the owner of the body.

Al Barsha Police Station called on members of the public to identify the owner of the unknown body, and whoever has any information about him can call the call center on the number 901, and if the caller is from outside the Emirate of Dubai, he must add 04 before the contact number.