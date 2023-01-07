Yesterday morning, the Emirate of Dubai witnessed rainfall that ranged between heavy and medium, in its various regions, which led to a slowdown in traffic in a number of main and secondary streets. Dubai Police was keen to regulate traffic in the streets, which witnessed heavy traffic during the rainy season.

She said that she did not record serious traffic accidents, while her traffic patrols focused on areas that witnessed gatherings of rainwater. And she called on drivers to drive with caution during the period of weather fluctuations, avoid speeding, and adhere to a safe distance between vehicles, given the decline in the efficiency of using brakes in light of the presence of water bodies on the roads, and urged them to follow the meteorological situation and climate forecasts.