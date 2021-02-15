The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in times of fog and adhere to safety and security rules, stressing the need to reduce speeds in these circumstances due to lack of visibility.

He pointed out the importance of reducing the speed and leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles more than the usual distance, not passing other vehicles, avoiding standing in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and avoiding changing lanes except in case of necessity while adhering to the signs indicating the turn, as well as stopping the vehicle outside the right of the road in The state of lack of visibility and safety, using the four signals to alert vehicles coming from behind, in addition to not using high lights that obstruct the vision of other drivers, not to use hazard lights while driving, not to be occupied with other than the road, use the windshield wipers, and get rid of the steam that accumulates on the glass Windows inside the vehicle, and warn of road surprises, as they play a large role in accidents.

He pointed out that dense fog causes traffic accidents as a result of low visibility, explaining that driving in fog negatively affects drivers if they neglect security and safety rules, and overlook instructions in such environments that lead to disasters and serious accidents that do not follow.

He pointed out that driving cautiously or stopping permanently and parking the vehicle outside the right of the road safely, all things may help drivers avoid accidents, pointing out that traffic patrols will intensify their presence in the outer streets in order to alert drivers to reduce speeds, and make a survey on the streets to prevent parking Vehicles on the shoulders of the road, and working to keep them out of the right of the road away from the path of cars to prevent accidents, in addition to supervising the diversion of trucks’ movement to their designated breaks, and preventing them from traveling during fog times to avoid the risks that trucks may cause as a result of driving slowly.

For his part, the Director of the Command and Control Center at the General Department of Operations, Colonel Turki bin Faris, said that the center received 2,574 calls from midnight until nine in the morning yesterday, while no major traffic accidents were recorded.

He explained that the Dubai Police General Command, in coordination with its counterparts in the neighboring Emirates, implemented the “fog system” in order to prevent the movement of trucks on the highways during the fog period to ensure the smooth flow of movement and prevent traffic accidents.

Bin Faris appealed to drivers to follow instructions while driving in fog or rainy weather, in order to avoid accidents, pointing to the importance of ensuring the cleanliness of the windshield, windows, lights and traffic lights, leaving sufficient distance between vehicles, reducing speed, adhering to the walking line and not changing the lane except for necessity, stressing the importance of Use the lights early in the morning, and inspect the weather to avoid traffic accidents.





