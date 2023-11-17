The Dubai Police General Command called on drivers to exercise the necessary caution and caution on the roads in view of the rainy weather conditions that dominate the country during this period, calling on drivers to follow all preventive measures and fully adhere to traffic laws and regulations, reduce speeds, leave a sufficient safety distance, and not be distracted by anything other than the road. .

Dubai Police confirmed its readiness to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas and valleys, or to deal with traffic accidents that accompany rainfall during the period of weather fluctuations, stressing the importance of exercising caution, staying away from watercourses, and not crossing valleys in the interest of public safety.

Dubai Police warned against going to the sea in light of the current weather fluctuations, calling on the owners of boats, ships, boats, yachts and sea-goers to monitor the weather and climate conditions and adhere to the instructions, to ensure public safety and to prevent putting their lives at risk due to the strong sea currents and high levels of waves.

Dubai Police stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions and requirements set by the municipality and Dubai Police alike at beaches and marinas, and responding to the signal of raising the red flag, which means not swimming or sailing.

Dubai Police called on members of the public to contact the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations on the number 999 in the event of emergency situations, and on the number 901 in non-emergency cases, wishing everyone safety and security.