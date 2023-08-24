Dubai Police called on drivers and parents to ensure compliance with traffic laws, especially with the start of the first school day, to make the start of the school year free from any traffic accidents.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, emphasized the importance of adhering to the speed limits set in the streets surrounding schools, not being preoccupied with using mobile phones while driving, not driving in the event of physical exhaustion, adhering to traffic lines, and adhering to the “stop” signal used in school buses and not exceeding them. In order to avoid accidents, stressing that school bus drivers are required to apply public safety standards and adhere to traffic laws so that the start of the school year is safe and without accidents.

Al Mazrouei stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to launch initiatives to enhance traffic safety, pointing out that the launch of the “Accident-Free Day” campaign at the beginning of the school year aims to be the first day of the new academic year without traffic accidents.