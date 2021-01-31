The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to report violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, by calling the toll-free number 901 or through the “Eye of the Police” service available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones.

She emphasized that she had assigned the number 901 and the “Police Eye” service to receive reports related to the breach of precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus, as part of its constant concern for the safety and protection of society, noting that everyone is responsible and partner in supporting the efforts made by the state in strengthening precautionary measures During their keenness to adhere to the instructions and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

She explained that the call center 901, designated for non-emergency cases, receives notifications submitted by members of the public through specialized employees, who work 24 hours a day, and are keen to respond quickly to cases and reports.

She also clarified that the “Eye of the Police” service enables users of the Dubai Police Smart Application to communicate with it to report any transgressions, behavior or any behavior that would place the perpetrators under the law, so that all members of society are responsible for maintaining their safety and security, noting the ease of use The “Eye of the Police” service on the smart application, as it enables users to send text, voice, video or picture messages. The user of this service can also specify his location or the location of the reported event.





