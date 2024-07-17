Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify the owner of the published photo, whose body was found in the Al Muhaisnah 2 area within the jurisdiction of Al Qusais Police Station, and who did not carry any identification papers. Since the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, to examine it and confirm the cause of death, no one has approached the police to report the missing owner of the body..

