Dubai (Union)

Progressed Dubai Police General Command My sincerest congratulations and best wishes for Maqam His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, God save him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed ForcesAnd their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates and guardians of covenants, and to all citizens and residents of the UAE on the occasion of the happy Eid al-Fitr, may God return it to the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen and the blessings of the two nations

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, called on all members of the public to adhere to the application of precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus during presence in tourist places, beaches and commercial centers, and to follow public safety guidelines and related instructions of wearing masks and adhering to physical distancing, which enhances From the efforts to reach the stage of recovery.

Lieutenant General Al-Marri confirmed the readiness of the Dubai Police General Command to receive Eid Al-Fitr, by intensifying patrols on the internal and external roads of the emirate, and in markets, commercial areas and places where there is congestion.

The team Al Marri urged road users to take caution and caution while driving to avoid traffic accidents and commit some serious violations, such as excessive speeding, reckless driving, and overtaking from the shoulder of the road, stressing the need to follow the regulations and instructions that Dubai Police are keen to spread in all places and times and across all media. Which concerns road users, beaches, desert and marine trips, so that some emergency accidents do not disturb the joy of Eid.

He called on parents not to leave their children away from their eyes and to make them aware of the need to adhere to safety and security regulations in homes to avoid fire accidents, to stay away from everything that might rob them of the joy of the holiday, and to pay attention to the roads to avoid trampling accidents, and not to ride bicycles in public streets, expressing his wishes for everyone with joy and spending Happy Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Cannons of Eid al-Fitr

The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has identified five areas in the emirate for Eid cannons.

On this occasion, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in the Acting, Director of the Administration for Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, congratulated citizens, residents and visitors throughout the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, confirming that all preparations have been completed to equip the cannons to announce the coming of the Eid. , Which will be distributed to five regions in the Emirate of Dubai, as is the custom every year.

Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi said: The Iftar or Eid cannons are a revival of local customs and traditions, and part of our adherence to the original social heritage that has been rooted in the memory and conscience of the Emirati society, as the cannon is a tradition used by the children of the Emirates and those residing in the country.