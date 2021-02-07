The Dubai Police General Command participated in the “Emirates in Red” initiative, launched by the UAE Government Media Office, by lighting its buildings red to celebrate the approach of the “Hope Probe” from reaching Mars, as part of the UAE’s mission to explore this planet, which is the first Arab project to study it. The hopes of 56 Arab and Islamic countries to register an honorable scientific and research presence in the field of space science.

Regarding participation, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Equipment Affairs in the Acting Brigadier General Khaled Shuhail confirmed that it comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness and under the permanent directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, to participate in all leading national initiatives, especially those related to achievement and the great national event With the arrival of the “probe of hope” on the red planet.





