The Dubai Police General Command participated in the “Emirates in Red” initiative launched by the UAE Government Media Office, by lighting its buildings red to celebrate the approach of the “Hope Probe” from reaching Mars, as part of the UAE’s mission to explore this planet, which is the first Arab project to study it and the focus of hopes 56 Arab and Islamic countries to register a supervising scientific and research presence in the field of space science.

Regarding the participation, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Equipment Affairs at the Acting Brigadier General Khaled Shuhail confirmed that it comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness and under the permanent directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to participate in all leading national initiatives, especially related to achievement and national event The Grand Prix of the United Arab Emirates as the “Probe of Hope” approaches the Red Planet to record an Emirati and Arab historical achievement.

Brigadier General Shuhail stated that the Dubai Police General Command had lit all its main buildings at the level of Dubai in red as part of its participation in the “Emirates in Red” initiative launched by the UAE Government Media Office, wishing all two years of the Hope Probe project success in the historic mission, and recording success and distinction that raises The name of the country is up. V





