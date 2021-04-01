Dubai Police arrested an internationally wanted drug-smuggling mafia boss, shortly after the Red Notice of arrest was issued.

The accused is considered one of the biggest drug leaders in France, and he is on the lists of “Interpol”.

The Dubai Police General Command stated that “Moufid Bouchibi,” aged 39, known as “Move”, is one of the largest importers of hashish in France, and one of the most dangerous elements. The French authorities describe him as a “ghost”, given his absence from sight for 10 years.

Dubai Police stated that the Red Notice was issued against the accused from the International Interpol this year on charges of belonging to dangerous criminal organizations and drug trafficking, adding that they managed to arrest him after entering the state’s territory, assuming the identity of another person, and using official documents (passport and visa), explaining that the arrest It came thanks to the fruitful cooperation with the French authorities and the International Interpol.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri praised the professionalism of the work teams in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in arresting the accused, and the effective cooperation between the Dubai Police and the French authorities, stressing that Dubai Police was able to develop modern systems and adapt the capabilities and capabilities to uncover the ambiguities of the most complex cases, and arrest the most dangerous Criminals around the world, against whom notices are issued by INTERPOL.

In turn, the Chief of the French Judicial Police, Jerome Bonnet, expressed his happiness in cooperating with Dubai Police in combating international drug trafficking and confronting organized crime, noting its efforts to arrest one of the most dangerous international drug traffickers.

For his part, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, confirmed that “Mouff” is an international criminal and the leader of a dangerous gang characterized by cunning, cunning, and professionalism in promoting, importing and smuggling drugs, especially hashish, between European countries.

He pointed out that through the exchange of information with the French authorities and the International Interpol regarding the leader of the gang in Dubai, a working group was formed of officers and members of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations represented by the Wanted Persons Department for Research and Investigation, and the officers working in the Criminal Data Analysis Center to follow up on his movements until his arrest. Successfully, shortly after the red notice was issued against him.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, revealed that the head of the international drug smuggling mafia, Moufid Bouchibi, who is listed on INTERPOL’s lists and is wanted globally as one of the most dangerous hashish promoters in the world, has been on the run since a court in Bordeaux sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment. In 2015, he explained that the work team at the General Department of Criminal Investigations made a great effort to arrest the criminal, who had been a fugitive from justice for nearly 10 years despite being prosecuted by international police agencies.

He added that “MOV” was able to escape from police officers specialized in combating drug trafficking for several years until it reached the peak of the drug trade in France by importing between 50 and 60 tons of hashish annually to Europe, with a financial value estimated at about 70 million euros annually, equivalent to 302 million dirhams, indicating that the only photograph in the possession of the French authorities of the criminal is more than 20 years old.

Al-Jallaf pointed out that the criminal investigation teams at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations made great efforts in analyzing information and data, pictures and videos, and harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques in the Forensic Data Analysis Center until they were able to locate “MOV”, which was using his gang members to do various things. His affairs in his drug trade, he has not made a single transaction or purchase in his name since his arrival in Dubai. And he was hiding with several names, as if he did not exist at all, which posed a great challenge to the detectives, who proved exceptional efficiency in analyzing data and information.

He explained that the arrest of “Move”, who is wanted in the management of a serious criminal gang for drug trafficking, came after fruitful cooperation with the French authorities and Interpol, but the Dubai police, after continuous efforts of analysis, monitoring and tracking, carried out the whole process, up to zero hour, and seized it after the issuance of the bulletin. Red shortly. He confirmed that legal measures will be taken with the accused after the Dubai police finish their investigations, as he will be referred to the Public Prosecution, so that the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition under the umbrella of Interpol.

