Dubai (Etihad)

The Security Media Department of the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police received a delegation from the General Command of Fujairah Police, headed by Colonel Khalid Abdullah Al-Waal Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police. Al-Marri, Head of the Social Communication Department, in the presence of Captain Muhammad Al-Basri, Head of Media and Public Relations at Fujairah Police, and a number of officials from both sides, in order to see the police experience in the media field.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation, stressing that Dubai Police is keen to transfer its knowledge, experiences and expertise in various disciplines with all parties.

Major Khaled Al-Marri reviewed the organizational structure of the Security Media Department, explaining the role of each department in the production of media content.