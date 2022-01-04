Dubai Police provided a qualitative opportunity for three university trainees to work temporarily in the system of “cooperators” and train in the Department of Forensic Entomology in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, which is a unique science at the level of the region, aims to provide them with applied knowledge under the supervision of forensic doctors, experts and specialists forensic evidence .

The Director of Missions and Recruitment at Dubai Police, General Supervisor of the Dubai Police Council for College and University Students, Lt. Colonel Dr. Mansour Al Balushi, said that the Dubai Police General Command has been investing in minds and attracting talents from the hardworking and distinguished youth, and giving him the opportunity to provide him with information, knowledge and applied sciences, and to participate in Presenting ideas, solutions, research and studies that foresee the future in security work, under the patronage, follow-up and direct supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

He added that the Missions and Recruitment Department managed to attract three distinguished people, namely Muhammad Ahli, a graduate of cellular and molecular biology from the UAE University, Sarah Al-Tayeb, a biomedical student at Gulf Medical University, and Lynn Gawish, a student at Gulf Medical University, majoring in biomedical sciences. To work in the system of collaborators and training in the General Administration of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, which is one of the most important public departments specialized in police work, and owns the latest laboratories and practices, and has a human resource of highly qualified and experienced people, and is characterized by a local, regional and global position in forensic sciences and criminology.

For her part, Head of the Medical Examination Department in the Forensic Medicine Department, in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Head of the Strategic Project for the Establishment of a Criminal Entomology Database, Captain of Forensic Doctor Sarah Ali Al-Maqhawi, said that the cooperating students play several roles, such as field work and laboratory work, and they work Weekly on the experiments by placing samples in the specified locations. These samples are followed up weekly by monitoring and collecting insects present on the experiment samples and following up on the temperatures and humidity in those areas with specialized devices.

She added that the students document the required information and transfer the collected insects to the laboratory for examination and identification of their breed, age and quality in cooperation with the municipality laboratory, so that the database will be worked over a full year in various environments, and they also play a role in writing future research after the completion of the experiments, pointing out that Forensic entomology is based on the use of insects in criminal cases and investigations with the aim of detecting them, and it has become an important tool by supporting in demystifying cases.

The Head of the Planning and Programs Department at the Department of Missions and Attractions, Sheikha Al-Janahi, stated that the dispatch platform has become an important destination for university students, as it provides them with various types of training and work in the system of cooperators, as entomology is one of the unique and qualitative specialties applied by Dubai Police, and that making this field available to students reflects the extent Contribution and keenness of Dubai Police to support students in various fields.

It is noteworthy that “Efad” is a smart platform affiliated with the Dubai Police, an interactive, comprehensive and comprehensive one for all students from the Dubai Police affiliates and various university students in the country. 512 students, 31,703 users of the platform, 181,994 visitors, and 1146 graduates.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

