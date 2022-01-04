Dubai Police provided a qualitative opportunity for three university trainees to work temporarily in the system of “cooperators”, and train in the Department of Forensic Entomology, in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, which is a unique science at the level of the region, aims to provide them with applied knowledge, under the supervision of forensic doctors. Experts and specialists forensic evidence.

The Director of Missions and Recruitment at Dubai Police, the General Supervisor of the Dubai Police Council for College and University Students, Lt. Col. Dr. Mansour Al Balushi, said that the Dubai Police General Command has been investing in minds, attracting talents from the hardworking and distinguished youth, and giving them the opportunity to provide them with information, knowledge and applied sciences. Under the direct supervision and supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

He added that the Department of Missions and Recruitment managed to attract three distinguished people to work in the system of collaborators, and for training in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, which is one of the most important specialized public departments in police work.

For her part, the Head of the Medical Examination Department at the Forensic Medicine Department in the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology, Captain of a forensic doctor, Dr. Sarah Ali Al-Maqhawi, said that cooperating students play several roles, such as field work and laboratory work, and work weekly on experiments, by placing samples In the specified sites, these samples are followed up on a weekly basis, by monitoring and collecting insects on the experimental samples, and monitoring the temperatures and humidity in those areas with specialized devices.



