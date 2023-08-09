The Dubai Police General Command managed a number of motorists who drove recklessly and carried out shows on the public street, exposing their lives and the lives of road users to danger during the rain.
#Dubai Police Motorists caught recklessly showing off during the rain @DubaiPoliceHQ #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/njHqrKZh4P
