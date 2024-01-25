In a new achievement for Dubai Police on the international level, the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command resulted in the success of a joint security operation that included security services in 15 countries, and culminated in the arrest of one of the wanted criminal elements listed on Interpol’s lists.

Dubai Police was able to write the final chapter in the joint operation, which was titled “Pit Stop,” with its success in arresting the wanted person, who holds the nationality of a European country, after his arrival at Dubai Airport, coming from an East Asian country for the purpose of visiting.

The Dubai Police General Command explained that “the person who was arrested belongs to a criminal organization that specializes in tax fraud, by establishing companies whose headquarters are distributed in several countries in Eastern Europe and Western Europe, but its main activity is concentrated in one of the Western European countries.”

This organization relies on fraud through e-commerce platforms, by submitting fake sales tax returns, worth more than 40 million euros.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised the high level of performance enjoyed by the work teams in the various ports of Dubai, and the results of their high readiness in arresting internationally wanted criminal elements, stressing the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to fully carry out its role, In cooperation with law enforcement agencies around the world, in order to combat organized and cross-border crime in all its forms.

He stressed that “Dubai Police is sparing no effort in building bridges of communication with the security services in all brotherly and friendly countries, in order to build a strong global security system, based on a solid foundation of exchanging expertise and successful security experiences, and ensuring the continuous flow of information, which allows for enhancing the efficiency of security personnel.” The system and its ability to reduce organized crime and eliminate it.”

Al Marri called on the Dubai Police Departments and all their work teams to continue enhancing their efficiency by learning about the best international practices, adopting the most effective ones, and innovating solutions that would confirm the security teams’ ability to confront all forms of crime.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Al-Marri:

• Dubai Police extends bridges of communication with the security services in sisterly and friendly countries, to build a strong global security system.

• The arrested person belongs to a criminal organization that specializes in tax fraud.