In a new achievement for Dubai Police on the international level, the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command resulted in the success of a joint security operation that included the security services in 15 countries, and culminated in the arrest of one of the wanted criminal elements listed on Interpol’s lists.

Dubai Police was able to write the final chapter in the joint operation titled “Pit Stop” by successfully arresting the wanted person who holds the nationality of a European country, after his arrival at Dubai Airport coming from an East Asian country for the purpose of visiting.

The Dubai Police General Command explained that the person who was arrested belongs to a criminal organization that specializes in tax fraud by establishing companies whose headquarters are distributed in several countries in Eastern and Western Europe, but its main activity is concentrated in one of the Western European countries, as this organization depends on fraud. Through e-commerce platforms, they submitted fake sales tax returns that exceeded 40 million euros.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the high level of performance enjoyed by the work teams in various ports of Dubai, and the results of their high readiness in seizing internationally wanted criminal elements, stressing the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to fully carry out its role in cooperation. With law enforcement agencies around the world, in order to combat organized and cross-border crime in all its forms.

His Excellency stressed that Dubai Police is sparing no effort in building bridges of communication with all security agencies in all brotherly and friendly countries in order to build a strong global security system, based on a solid foundation of exchanging expertise and successful security experiences, as well as ensuring the continuous flow of information in order to enhance the efficiency of various matters. The elements of that system and its ability to carry out its duty in an optimal manner in reducing organized crime and eliminating it.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Al Marri called on the various Dubai Police departments and all their work teams to continue enhancing their efficiency by learning about the best international practices, adopting the most effective ones, and innovating solutions that would confirm the ability of all security teams to decisively confront all forms of crime that would threaten the security and safety of society and constitute a danger. For its institutions and achievements, so that the UAE will always remain a symbol of security and safety and a role model in providing the highest levels of safety and reassurance to citizens, residents and visitors, and so that Dubai remains the best city in the world to live, work and visit.