The Dubai Police General Command has warned against sympathizing with beggars and giving them money, and not believing their methods through which they aim to solicit people to obtain material and in-kind benefits, with fabricated stories and tricks by which they beg the public in front of the doors of mosques, clinics and hospitals, or in markets and roads.

Major General Jamal Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, said that the Dubai Police continues to combat beggary in cooperation with internal and external partners through the “Combate Beggary” campaign, which bears the slogan “Begging is a misconception of compassion”, which aims to combat beggary and enhance community awareness of its dangers. And directing community members to official and trusted channels to donate and do good.

Major General Al-Jallaf stressed that beggars deceive people and exploit their feelings to earn money in illegal ways, explaining that the Dubai Police arrested a gang of Asian nationality using vehicles with number plates of neighboring countries, and claiming that they are of the same nationality as the state, and they also accompany women and children with them to solicit the feelings of members of society. They seek help by claiming to be stranded in the country.

Major General Al-Jallaf stressed the importance of not responding to these beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of compassion and kindness, and helping the police agencies by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere on the call center (901) or the Police Eye service through smart applications of Dubai Police, and the (E-) platform. Crime) to report cybercrime.

For his part, Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspicious Persons and Security Phenomena, explained that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable associations that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for their begging in their need for money, and this matter is illegal and punishable by law. In accordance with Article No. 9 of 2018 regarding combating beggary and referring them to the judiciary.

Brigadier General Al Shamsi affirmed the continued efforts of the Dubai Police to confront the scourge of beggary, which offends the civilized face of society, as a form of fraud and concealed fraud by following misleading fraudulent methods.