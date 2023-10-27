Dubai Police arrested a young man after he appeared in a video on social media, driving his motorcycle at a high speed of up to 280 km/h, recklessly and on one wheel, endangering his life and others. The bike was seized and legal measures were taken against him.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that traffic patrols were able to arrest a motorcyclist after he appeared on social media sites driving at such a dangerous speed, and engaging in chaos and display on one wheel, threatening with this behavior his safety and the safety of road users.

Major General Al Mazrouei pointed out that the bike driver was identified and arrested as he admitted to dangerous driving at different times and occasions, and accordingly the bike was impounded and legal measures were taken against him.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei pointed out that in accordance with the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles, a fine for “releasing the seizure of the bike” was applied, which amounts to 50 thousand dirhams.

The Director of the General Traffic Department warned drivers of all types of bicycles against driving recklessly and recklessly on the roads, explaining that the law punishes motorcycle drivers in a way that endangers their lives and the lives of the driver or others or their safety or security, or driving them in a way that would cause damage to the road, whereby they are stopped and impounded. Their bikes and refer them to the judiciary to take legal action against them.

Major General Al Mazrouei stressed that police personnel will not be complacent in confronting the perpetrators of violations in order to preserve their safety and that of road users, noting that no less than 80% of the perpetrators of this behavior have been exposed to serious accidents that resulted in deaths or serious injuries. At the same time, he appealed to members of society to report negative phenomena. Through the “Ain Al-Shorta” smart application service, or through the “We are all police” service, or by calling 901