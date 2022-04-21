The Dubai Police General Command has arrested a beggar, who puts a scale to measure the weights of pedestrians on the roads for only one dirham, as part of the campaign “Begging is a wrong concept for compassion”, launched by Dubai Police in cooperation with partners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Acting Director of the Infiltrators Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Ahmed Al-Adidi, said that the Department of Infiltrators arrested the accused in cooperation with the Al-Muraqqabat Police Station.

Colonel Al-Adidi explained that this type is a new form of begging that beggars practiced by beggars. Urgent help and other other methods.

Colonel Al-Adidi called not to respond to beggars, not to be deceived by their fraudulent methods, and to help the police by reporting immediately if any of them were spotted through the call center (901) or the Police Eye Service, through the Dubai Police smart application on mobile phones, and the (E-Crime) platform to report beggary electronic.

Colonel Al Adidi said that the Dubai Police General Command launched its annual awareness campaign, prior to Ramadan, under the title “Begging is a Misconception of Compassion”, aimed at enhancing community awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon of beggary, maintaining community security and stability, in addition to controlling beggars in public places, and the campaign continues. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Colonel Al-Adidi explained that the campaign is considered one of the successful campaigns that contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, due to the strict and firm measures taken against the arrested beggars, noting that the General Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, by intensifying patrols in the places expected to be present. beggars in it.

Colonel Al-Adidi indicated that there are official bodies, bodies and charities that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, or to obtain a “fasting breakfast” and other needs, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for their begging for their need for money, and this matter is illegal and punishable by federal law according to Article No. 5 of 2018 regarding combating beggary, and they are referred to the judiciary.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

