Victims of a fraud carried out by people under the guise of a general trading company reported that they had paid large sums of money after the defendants promised them large profits, indicating that they had taken legal action against those involved, after they had seized the entire savings of a number of them.

Dubai Police revealed to «Emirates Today» that 86 people filed complaints against the officials of that company, and immediately took measures to arrest the owner of the company (European of Arab origin) accused of fraud, and a circular was circulated to another person (Arab), whose name the company recently registered. , but he left the country before it was reported.

In detail, one of the victims of this company said that she had received a call from a person informing her that he was an employee of that company, claiming that it was owned by an important person, so she checked the trade license, and then initially paid 50 thousand dirhams after they promised her a monthly profit of 3000 dirhams.

She added that she had received profits for two months, then they called her to increase her investment share, so she contributed another 50,000, noting that she was skeptical at first because of the large profits that were promised, but she was convinced when she visited the company’s luxurious headquarters in one of the upscale areas, then she discovered that the owner of the company who He was later arrested and sold the headquarters to an employee of the company, and even changed its name more than once without informing it and the rest of the investors.

She indicated that she was surprised by a call from an employee of the company asking her to come immediately to recover her money after she learned that one of her officials had escaped with the depositors’ money, and when she returned, she discovered that there were a large number of victims.

She explained that she had obtained checks for the amounts owed to her, in addition to a partnership contract in the field of importing agricultural crops.

Another victim of an Arab nationality stated that he lost all his children’s savings, and obtained a loan of 500 thousand dirhams and deposited it with these fraudsters after they manipulated him psychologically and convinced him of the feasibility of investing with them, pointing out that the total amounts that they seized from him are estimated at about one million and 100 thousand dirhams. He added that they mocked an employee of the same nationality who followed him all the time with contacts to invest with them, and persuaded him to decipher savings certificates in the names of his children and invest in them, so they first obtained 300 thousand dirhams from him, and began draining him monthly until they persuaded him to obtain the loan without receiving any profits from them.

A third victim told «Emirates Today» that he was probably more aware than others, as he suspected the person he met with the company to persuade him to invest with them, as the latter was talking about huge projects that did not seem suitable for a company that did not have sufficient capital of its own to invest.

He added that he hesitated to participate with them, but was pressured by his friends who invested before him, in addition to being relatively affected by the luxurious headquarters of the company, and the commercial license, which he confirmed to be correct, and in the end he decided to invest only 100 thousand dirhams with a six-month contract.

He indicated that he was surprised to receive the first batch of profits through a cash deposit through an ATM, which aroused his suspicion again, so he contacted them to inquire about how a company resorted to this method, so they informed him that there was a disturbance in the accounts, but the matter was repeated in the second month, and when he tried Their review was their matter revealed. He explained that he had obtained checks for the amounts he paid, but it was later found that they were drawn on a closed account in a bank, stressing that the whole matter is a fraudulent process in light of the transfer of ownership of the company to more than one name, the last of which is an employee of the main defendant. The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim bin Suroor Al-Maasim, told Emirates Today that the Dubai Police took action immediately, and was keen to record reports of the victims, who numbered more than 86 people, most of whom were citizens of the country, who paid varying sums to the defendants after luring them with profits. fictional.

He added that the owner of the company, a European of Arab origin, was arrested, and it was found that he transferred its ownership and changed its name and activity more than once, while a circular was circulated to an Arab person in whose name the company was finally registered.

He explained that the main suspect in the incident was giving the victims security checks for the money they paid, but it was all returned, stressing that the Dubai Police took all legal measures that protect the rights of the victims.

He appealed to the members of society for awareness and caution before contributing their money to parties they do not know well, and not to be drawn into false promises of illogical profits, indicating that the Dubai Police fulfill their duty towards all members of society, but there remains a societal responsibility to be careful in dealing with such matters.

Nice trick

One of the victims revealed that he had paid 300,000 dirhams to that company, and when his profits were delayed, he went to its headquarters and asked them to return his money to him, so the owner of the accused, who was arrested, went out to him and took him to his office, and gave him his money, in addition to the profits, but he assured him that his exit would represent a loss. It was too big for him, and he lured him with a rate of up to 10% instead of 7% like the rest of the clients, so the man agreed and even doubled his contribution to reach two million and 400 thousand dirhams, only to lose it all later.

