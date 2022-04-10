The Dubai Police General Command has arrested a beggar in possession of 40,000 dirhams, and cash in Arab and foreign currencies, collected from beggary, as part of the campaign “Begging is a wrong concept for compassion”, launched by Dubai Police in cooperation with partners, prior to the holy month of Ramadan.

Colonel Ahmed Al Adidi, Acting Director of the Department of Infiltrators in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, said that the Dubai Police General Command launched its annual awareness campaign, prior to the month of Ramadan, under the title “Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion”, aimed at enhancing societal awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon of beggary and maintaining community security and stability. In addition to controlling beggars in public places, the campaign will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Colonel Al-Adidi explained that the campaign is considered one of the successful campaigns that contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, due to the strict and firm measures taken against the seized beggars, noting that the General Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, by intensifying patrols in the places expected to be present. beggars in it.

Colonel Al-Adidi indicated that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable societies that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance or to obtain a “fasting breakfast” and other needs, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for their begging for their need for money, and this matter is illegal and punishable by federal law according to Article No. 5 of 2018 regarding combating beggary, and they are referred to the judiciary.

He called for not responding to beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of pity and sympathy for their appearance, and to help the police by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere on the call center (901) or the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart application, and the (E-Crime) platform. ) to report cybercrime.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

