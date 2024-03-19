The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police arrested a woman of an Asian nationality, who is a professional “beggar”, and who carries in her possession “sorcery talismans”, which she believes help her influence people in order to give her money..

The arrest of the woman came as part of the “Fight Begging” campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with strategic partners with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the country by combating and preventing the crime of begging..

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, said that the beggar was caught in a residential area and police found in her possession “papers, tools, witchcraft talismans, and magic veils,” which she uses while begging because she believes they help her influence people. To give her the money she wanted, adding that the arrest of the beggar came in cooperation with a member of the community who submitted a report to the command and control center in the General Directorate of Operations about her..

Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Shamsi warned members of society against sympathizing with beggars and giving them money, and stressed the need not to believe their methods through which they aim to entice people to obtain material and in-kind benefits, with fabricated stories and tricks with which they beg the public in front of the doors of mosques, clinics or hospitals, or In markets and roads.

He stressed the importance of not responding to these beggars, or dealing with them, and helping the police agencies by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere by calling the call center (901) or the “Police Eye” service, and through the Dubai Police smart applications and the Dubai Police platform. (E-Crime) To report cyber crimes.