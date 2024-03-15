The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police arrested a young beggar, of Arab nationality, disguised in a women’s outfit (abaya and niqab) near a mosque, as part of the “Combat Begging” campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation With strategic partners with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the country by combating and preventing the crime of begging.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, stated that the beggar justified his wearing women’s clothing for the purpose of begging because “he sees that people sympathize with begging women more than men,” indicating that his arrest came in cooperation with… A community member who submitted a report to the Command and Control Center in the General Directorate of Operations stating his suspicion that a young man was disguised as a woman in order to beg.

He added that the young man's disguise in women's clothing and his behavior in this way to beg people confirms that beggars always seek any means to seek people's sympathy during the holy month, and that the stories they tell and their claims are contrary to the truth, and must not be dealt with.

Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Shamsi warned members of society against sympathizing with beggars and giving them money, and not believing their methods through which they aim to entice people to obtain material and in-kind benefits, with fabricated stories and tricks with which they beg the public in front of the doors of mosques, clinics, or hospitals, or in markets and roads. .

He stressed the importance of not responding to these beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of compassion and kindness, and helping the police agencies by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere by calling the call center (901) or the “Police Eye” service, and through the smart applications of the Dubai Police, And the E-Crime platform for reporting cybercrimes.

He explained that there are official bodies, bodies and charities that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, pointing out that there are people who explain the reason for their begging by their need for money, and this matter is illegal and is punishable by federal law, such as combating begging.

He stressed the continued efforts of Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, to confront the scourge of begging, which harms the civilized face of society, as it is a form of fraud and deception concealed through misleading fraudulent methods.