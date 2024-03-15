The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police arrested a young beggar, of Arab nationality, disguised in a women’s outfit (abaya and niqab) near a mosque, as part of the “Combat Begging” campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation With strategic partners with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the country by combating and preventing the crime of begging.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, stated that the beggar justified his wearing women’s clothing for the purpose of begging because “he sees that people sympathize with begging women more than men,” indicating that his arrest came in cooperation with… A community member who submitted a report to the Command and Control Center in the General Directorate of Operations stating his suspicion that a young man was disguised as a woman in order to beg.

He added that the young man's disguise in women's clothing and his behavior in this way to beg people confirms that beggars always seek any means to seek people's sympathy during the holy month, and that the stories they tell and their claims are contrary to the truth, and must not be dealt with.