The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, through its intensified efforts in combating fraud crimes, was able to arrest during the past year 2023, 494 people involved in 406 phone fraud cases that targeted bank customers under the pretext of “updating their bank information.”

Dubai Police confirmed that the fraudsters were targeting community members, using several methods to trap them and seize their savings and bank balances, through phone calls or electronic links sent by e-mail, SMS messages, or exploiting social media to publish such links. Pointing out that they seized large sums of money, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards that they used to trap the victims.

Dubai Police stressed that committing fraud crimes is legally criminal and exposes fraudsters to deterrent penalties in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. (31) of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penal Code and Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes.

Maintain the confidentiality of your accounts

In this context, Brigadier Hareb Al Shamsi, Acting Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police, called on community members not to reveal their bank account details and credit card numbers to any caller claiming to be from a banking entity, pointing out that fraudsters are misleading victims that they have been blocked or Freezing their accounts or bank cards for the purpose of seizing their money, stressing at the same time the necessity of not responding to these deceptive communications at all.

He added that banks do not require updating banking data over the phone, and that bank customers must not be deceived by these fake calls and messages, and go to the nearest bank branch and update the data only through customer service employees or through the account holder’s approved banking application, in the event that they become victims of fraud. Such cases should be reported immediately to the security authorities through the Eye of the Police application, the eCrime electronic crime platform, the Smart Police Station (SPS), or via the 901 call center.

Dealing with fraud reports

In turn, Colonel Dr. Khaled Arif Al-Sheikh, Director of the Department of Combating Economic Crimes in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, explained that the Anti-Fraud Center received during the past year many fraud reports about fraudulent telephone fraud operations targeting their bank accounts, indicating that officers and specialists in combating this type They dealt with these reports in a highly professional manner, which resulted in the fraudsters being arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

Colonel Dr. explained. Khaled Arif Al Sheikh said that the Dubai Police General Command is always ready to deal with all fraudulent reports. The Dubai Police General Command has paid great attention to national cadres and empowering them to perform their duties to the fullest, noting that there is a team specialized in economic crimes that provides support around the clock to all members of society, wishing everyone safety and security.