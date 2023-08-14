Statistics of the General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police showed that it was able to seize about 49.6% of the defendants involved in cases of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at the state level, in the second quarter of this year.

The General Administration for Drug Control also seized 491 kilograms of narcotics and 3,333,916 narcotic tablets in the second quarter of this year.

The drugs varied between cocaine, heroin, crystal, opium, marijuana and hashish, in addition to narcotic pills.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, praised the great role played by the work teams of the General Department for Drug Control in maintaining security and safety in the country, protecting society from the scourge of drugs, limiting its spread, and controlling its dealers and promoters inside and outside the country.

This came during his chairmanship of the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Administration for Drug Control for the second quarter of this year, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, the Acting Director of the General Administration for Drug Control, Brigadier General Khalid bin Moizeh, and the Acting Director of the General Administration for Excellence and Leadership. Brigadier General Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the Organizational Office of Command, Brigadier General Khaled Saeed bin Suleiman, and a number of senior officers.

The statistics showed the contribution of Dubai Police in providing different countries with 50 important information during the second quarter of this year, namely Australia, Britain, Saudi Arabia, China, the Philippines, Kuwait, Germany, India, Greece, America, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand, South Africa, Sri Lanka. , Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, and Nigeria, which led to the arrest of 28 suspects, and the seizure of 431 kilograms of drugs, which varied between khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

During the same period, the administration also succeeded in monitoring and blocking 560 accounts on social media that promote drugs.

For his part, the Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Dr. Abd al-Rahman Sharaf, reviewed the center’s achievements during the second quarter of this year, who explained that the total beneficiaries of 71 student and community programs are 28,000 male and female students of 20 nationalities.

The total number of beneficiaries of the awareness efforts through social media application platforms and published educational programs reached 776,724 beneficiaries.