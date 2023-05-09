The General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police arrested 47% of the defendants involved in narcotic and psychotropic substances cases at the state level during the first quarter of this year, according to the statistics of the department, which were seen by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri and his assistant for criminal investigation affairs. Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri.

According to statistics, the administration seized 238 kilograms of drugs and 6 million narcotic tablets in the first quarter of this year, representing 36% of the quantities seized at the state level, and varied between cocaine, heroin, crystal, opium, marijuana, and hashish.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, during the periodic meeting to evaluate the department, praised the role played by non-commissioned officers and members of the General Department for Drug Control, in maintaining security in the country, protecting society from the scourge of drugs, limiting its spread, and controlling its dealers and promoters, especially in light of the use of new methods. in promotion and smuggling.

The statistics showed the contribution of the Dubai Police to provide different countries with 65 information during the first quarter of this year, which contributed to the arrest of 65 suspects and the seizure of 842 kilograms of drugs, which varied between khat, cocaine, marijuana and heroin, in the belief that the crime of drug smuggling crosses borders, and requires international cooperation to combat it. and eradicate them.

In turn, the Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, reviewed the center’s achievements during the first quarter of this year, as the total beneficiaries of student and community programs reached 24,204 male and female students of various nationalities, and the total beneficiaries of awareness efforts through social media applications platforms and awareness programs reached published 6 million and 92 thousand and 699 beneficiaries.