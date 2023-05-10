The General Department for Narcotics Control in Dubai Police arrested 47% of the defendants involved in narcotic and psychotropic substances cases at the state level, in the first quarter of this year, according to the statistics of the department that were viewed by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, and the Assistant Commander. General of the Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri.

According to statistics, the administration seized 238 kilograms of narcotics and six million narcotic tablets in the first quarter of this year, representing 36% of the quantities seized nationwide, and varied between cocaine, heroin, crystal, opium, marijuana, and hashish.

During the periodic meeting to assess the administration, Al-Marri noted the role played by non-commissioned officers and members of the General Department for Drug Control in maintaining security in the country, protecting society from the scourge of drugs, limiting its spread, and controlling its dealers and promoters, especially in light of the use of new methods in promoting and smuggling drugs.

The statistics showed the contribution of the Dubai Police in providing different countries with 65 information during the first quarter of this year, which contributed to the arrest of 65 suspects and the seizure of 842 kilograms of drugs, which varied between khat, cocaine, marijuana and heroin, in the belief that the drug issue crosses borders and requires international cooperation to combat it. and eradicate it.

The Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, reviewed the center’s achievements during the first quarter of this year. Awareness six million and 92 thousand and 699 beneficiaries.