Dubai Police arrested 432 international wanted persons during the last two years, involved in various criminal crimes, including prominent leaders and members of criminal organizations, and accused in cases including premeditated murder, money laundering and armed robbery, one of whom is an international drug smuggler, nicknamed “the ghost” for escaping from Justice for 10 years, due to his exceptional skill in undercover, in addition to Rafael Imperial, the leader of one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the world, known as the Italian “Camorra Gang”, and his most prominent assistant responsible for assassinations.

The Internationally Wanted Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police was able to detect these wanted persons, despite their extreme caution and great ability to disguise, through the use of valid travel documents, but with the identities of other people. The Department handed over 397 wanted persons out of the total internationally wanted persons arrested , While it recovered 65 wanted persons from abroad, who were involved in crimes that included premeditated murder, armed robbery, assault leading to death, theft of jewelry, and other financial issues in which the volume of claims amounted to 517 million and 981 thousand and 823 dirhams.

In detail, the Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that all the wanted persons who were arrested were skilled in disguise and disguise, and were keen to change their places of residence in order to avoid being caught, but the Dubai Police were able to identify their identities and prepare elaborate ambushes, which resulted in To arrest them one after the other, and refer them to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigations, and to take legal measures related to the extradition mechanism against them.

He added that the administration exchanged 1,830 international information, through the National Office of the Ministry of the Interior, with member states of Interpol, and participated through this international criminal cooperation in international operations to control global criminal gangs and organizations, including Operation Desert Light, in cooperation with the Spanish, French and Belgian police. And the Dutch, American, and the European Criminal Police Organization, and during the operation, they were able to seize two of the gang leaders in Dubai.

It also managed to apprehend a prominent criminal named “Dennis Matoshi,” the head of the Latin “Compania Bello” organization, in an operation called “Los Blancos”, which was carried out at zero hour and was agreed upon with the police services in 10 countries. One hit, in Italy, Albania, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Greece, Romania, the Netherlands, the Emirates and Britain.

He pointed out that, by exchanging information with the Italian authorities and “Interpol”, regarding Matuchi, who is in Dubai, a working team was formed of officers and members of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, represented by the Wanted Department for Research and Investigation, and officers working in the Criminal Data Analysis Center to follow up on his movements. Then he was arrested and handed over.

He added that the administration also arrested an international smuggler named Mufid Bouchibi, (39 years old), known as “Move”, who is one of the largest importers of hashish in France, and one of the most dangerous elements, and the French authorities describe him as a “ghost”, due to his absence from sight for a period of time. 10 years.

He stated that the red notice was issued against the accused by Interpol this year, on charges of belonging to dangerous criminal organizations and drug trafficking, indicating that the work teams were able to arrest him after he entered the country’s territory, impersonating another person, and using official documents (passport and travel visa).

He pointed out that the administration also contributed to apprehending Rafael Imperial, the leader of one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the world, known as the Italian “Camorra Gang”. It also seized with him one of the most dangerous criminals, Rafael Maurilo, his right arm and responsible for the killings and assassinations in the gang, and wanted by « Interpol »and the Italian authorities on charges of premeditated murder.

Imperial was wanted internationally for organized crimes that included drug smuggling, money laundering, arms dealing, and the purchase and possession of stolen international paintings, valued at millions of dollars, including two paintings by the international artist Van Gogh, which were stolen from his museum in Amsterdam nearly 19 years ago.

The leader of the British “Colin Gunn” gang, which specializes in drug trafficking, was arrested. Its criminal activity includes murders and assaults, and is considered one of the most dangerous British gangs. He was handed over to the British authorities.

He pointed to the implementation of a court operation, also called “Liverpool”, which resulted in the arrest of a prominent member of an international organization specialized in drug trafficking, named Michael Mooghan, pointing out that according to cooperation and mutual coordination between Dubai Police and British police to monitor international wanted persons, and pass information between The two sides, and the issuance of the red notice against Mughan, the Dubai policemen worked to identify him, despite his entry into the country with a passport in a name other than his real name, and a nationality other than his country of Britain, then he was placed under close surveillance, then arrested and handed over to the authorities there.

Huge financial issues

The list of most wanted people in huge financial cases includes a 52-year-old British national of Asian origin who is one of the most wanted by the Danish authorities for his involvement in the largest tax fraud and money laundering in the history of the Kingdom of Denmark, amounting to 12 billion Danish kroner. , equivalent to about $1.7 billion.

