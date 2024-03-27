The Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, in cooperation with police stations in Dubai, arrested 202 beggars during the first half of the holy month of Ramadan, as part of the “Combat Begging” campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with strategic partners represented by The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving the civilized image of the country by combating and preventing the crime of begging.

The Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the “Combat Begging” campaign is one of the successful campaigns launched by the Department in cooperation with strategic partners, and contributes to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and resolute measures taken against beggars. He pointed out that the campaign resulted in the arrest of 202 beggars in the first half of Ramadan, including 112 males and 90 females.

Al Shamsi said: Most of those arrested are coming on a visit visa, while others are residents and violators of the residency law who exploit the month of Ramadan to make money and make a quick profit, pointing out that immediately after their arrest, legal measures are taken against them.

Al Shamsi added that Dubai Police annually develops an integrated security plan to combat begging in cooperation with partners, by intensifying patrols in places where beggars are expected to be present, noting that the phenomenon of begging threatens the security of society, harms the image of the state, and distorts its civilized appearance.

Al Shamsi confirmed that there are people who explain their begging by their need for money, and this is illegal and punishable by law.

Al Shamsi called for not responding to beggars’ begs, or dealing with them with feelings of pity, and to help police agencies by reporting any beggar through the call center (901) or through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart application, in addition to the (E-Crime) platform. concerned with receiving reports from members of the public related to electronic crimes through the link: (www.ecrime.ae).