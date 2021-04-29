Dubai Police arrested, within less than 24 hours, a European resident who ran over a person holding the nationality of an Arab country with his car, causing his death on the spot at the scene of the accident, then fled the scene of the accident.

The Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Umar, said that the center’s patrols received a notification from the Command and Control Center Department at the General Department of Operations, at about one o’clock in the morning, about a run-over accident on Dubai-Al-Ain Road and the death of the victim, and the escape of the perpetrator to the destination. Unknown.

He added that a police patrol team was immediately moved to the scene, and it turned out that the victim’s vehicle had broken down, so he had to stop on the shoulder of the road, then the perpetrator’s car rushed and ran over him, and its driver fled the scene, and the team succeeded in locating and arresting him, and seized The car that caused the accident, pointing out that the accused was surprised by the speed at which the police reached him, and he confessed to his action, justifying his failure to stop and continue on his way due to his confusion and feeling of fear, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of running over and running away from the scene of the accident.

He praised the diligence and experience of the patrol officials and the Center’s investigations, and their constant insistence on deciphering the mystery of any crime, which helped them search, investigate, and arrest the perpetrator of the incident, who tried to hide his crime by fleeing the scene of the accident immediately.

He stressed that the escape of the driver who committed the accident from the place made him a greater mistake, because by that he would have committed two crimes instead of one, namely running over and running, calling on the public when committing any accident to stop and report, because in that case he would have committed a traffic accident, and as for escaping from the place He signs him in a criminal case, calling on everyone to abide by traffic and traffic rules.

Bin Khadim pointed out that one second differentiates a person’s life, especially in the event of exposure to any accident, so the perpetrator’s standing and informing the police and ambulance could be a reason to save the injured, while his escape and leaving him to suffer may be a major factor in his death.

– Dubai Police demanded that drivers, upon committing any accident, must stop and report.





