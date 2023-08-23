In less than three hours, the Dubai Police General Command managed to arrest a 24-year-old Asian driver, who caused a run-over accident to a 27-year-old Asian man, which led to serious injuries, and he was transferred to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

Regarding the details of the incident, the acting director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Colonel Abdul Moneim Abdel Rahman, said that the details of the incident are due to the receipt of a communication from the Department of Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations, stating that a run-over accident occurred in Al Quoz Industrial Area, which caused a serious injury to a person, while he escaped. The person responsible for fleeing the scene of the accident. He pointed out that traffic and security patrols moved to the scene of the accident to verify and take the necessary measures, and it was found that the Asian youth was crossing the road on a side street, which resulted in him being run over, and the driver fleeing immediately after the accident, indicating that the Dubai Police began its operations in searching for the driver, In less than one hour, the vehicle that caused the accident was seized after it was found parked without the driver, with signs of a collision.

And he indicated that the driver was immediately circulated, and arrested in less than three hours, as he was trying to escape outside the country.

Abdul Rahman stated that one of the main causes of run-over accidents is the wrong crossing of pedestrians from unallocated places, and the absence of responsibility on the part of drivers by not giving priority to pedestrians to road users, which results in illegal actions, such as escaping from the accident site, in addition to the run-over accident. The perpetrator of the accident committed two crimes punishable by law.