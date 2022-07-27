In a complex qualitative operation, the Dubai Police General Command was able to arrest two European nationals who had stolen expensive jewelry from a jewelry store within 12 hours of the execution of their crime.
Details follow..
In a complex qualitative operation, the Dubai Police General Command managed to arrest two European nationals who stole expensive jewelry from a jewelry store within 12 hours of the execution of their crime.#OperationLookout pic.twitter.com/FYnaPJhN44
— Dubai PoliceDubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 27, 2022
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Dubai #Police #arrest #European #nationals #Operation #Lookout
Leave a Reply