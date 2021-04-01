She cast Leadership the public To the police Dubai Capture On President mafia smuggling Drugs wanted Internationally, One Larger Bosses Drugs in a France, And inscribed On Lists “INTERPOL“, And that Immediately Issuance The Bulletin Red Throwing Capture on him With a while Brief.

She explained Leadership the public To the police Dubai that Accused he claims “useful Bushibi“, Report From Age 39 Years old, It is known With“Mov“, and he One Larger Importers Weed in a France, And from More severe Elements Danger when Lineage mechanism From Charges She called the authorities French to me Recipe With“the ghost“, Due For his absence About Low profile For a period 10 Years.

She added police Dubai that bulletin International Red Issued Against him From Interpol International This The year Charge Affiliation To organizations Criminal Serious And trade Drug, distance that Enter to me Lands Country Plagiarism identification Person else Is using documents Formal – Permissible travel Official And a visa travel, Are shown that throw Capture on him came Thanks to Cooperat Fruitful With All From the authorities French And INTERPOL International.

cooperation international

He noted the team Abdallah successor Al-Marri, Leader The year To the police Dubai, Role And literal Difference the work in a Administration the public For inquiries And detective Criminal in a setting Accused, And cooperation The Effective between police Dubai And the authorities French, Confirming that police Dubai She managed Development Systems Modern And adapt Potential And capabilities To reveal ambiguity The most complex Issues, And dumping Capture On The most dangerous Criminals About the world Which Issued Against them Handouts Red From Interpol.

He added that Devices Conditional And security in a Country UAE Comprising elite From Cadres Humanity Eligible And capable On the work Efficiently And literal Enables it From reveal ambiguity Harder Issues, Remarking to me that Cooperat Fruitful between Leadership the public To the police Dubai With Different Devices the wish International Contribute in a Confront For crime, And publish Security And security On level the world, From Through D Bridges Communicate Effective With Different Devices Enforcement Law On the level International, And in Its introduction organisation INTERPOL, and he What Confirms On Contribute Positive To the state in a make Countries the world More Safer for living And stability.

Action Mutual

He directed Jerome Bonnet, Leader the police Judicial French, Thanks to me police Dubai On Her efforts Hittite And fruiting in a throw Capture On One From The most dangerous My smugglers Drugs Internationally “Are happy With our cooperation Continuous With police Dubai And with her efforts Hittite in a Combat Trafficking International Drugs And confront the crime the organization, Which Bear fruit About Arrest Criminals Wanted Internationally, or not that Continue efforts the work Joint in a Months Coming “.

Team Action

From his side, Confirmed Major General expert Khalil Ibrahim Mansouri, Assistant Leader The year Affairs search Criminal, that Process Projection The“Mov” Implement it Officers police Dubai To overthrow Most seriously criminal international And leader Gang Serious Characterized Shrewdly And cunning, And craftsmanship in a Promotion And import And smuggling Drug, Especially Weed between Different Countries in a Europe.

Indicated to me it’s a From Through exchange the information With the authorities French And INTERPOL International Regarding Leader The gang Existing in a Dubai, Done formation Team Action From Officers And individuals Administration the public For inquiries And detective Criminal an actress in a Administration the wanted Search And investigation, And officers staff in a center analyzing data Criminal To follow His movements, Even Done throw Capture on him Successfully distance Issuance The Bulletin Red Against him With a while Brief.

20 Years old

And in the details, reveal Dean Beauty Salem Gilf, Director Administration the public For inquiries And detective Criminal, that President mafia smuggling Drugs International, “useful Bushibi” Known With “Mov“, Inscribed On Lists INTERPOL And required Globally As a One The most dangerous Promoters For hashish in a the world, Shade On the run Ago that Ruled on him Court in a Bordeaux Imprisoned 20 Years old in a Year 2015, Explaining that Team the work Administration the public For inquiries And detective Criminal Exert Effort Big To adjust Criminal Adult The severity, Which Shade On the run From Justice Kinship 10 Years despite Chase him down From Before Devices policewoman International.

He added that “Mov” could Escape From Officers the police Specialists in a Combat smuggling Drugs For years several, Even it’s a Arrive to me climax trade Drugs in a France To import it What between 50 to me 60 Tons From Weed annually to me Europe Worth Finance Estimated By about 70 Million euro annually, Which What Equivalent 302 Million Dirham, Pointing to me that Picture The only one Which Possessed the authorities French For the criminal Her age More From 20 Years old.

Indicated Dean Beauty The Galaf to me that Difference search Criminal Administration the public For inquiries And detective Criminal, Made Efforts big in a analyzing the information And data, And pictures And clips the video, And harness The latest Techniques Intelligence Artificial in a center analyzing data Criminal Even She managed Determine Place “Mov“, Which It was Help With elements His gang to do Differently Things Own with it in a His trade For drugs, Film pull treatment one or Process Purchase In his name Ago Arriving to me Dubai, And it was Disguises With names several As if Non Existing On Launch, What Form A challenge Big Before Men Detective, Whose They prove efficiency Exceptional in a analyzing Different Data And information And benefit From Different Things.

He explained that Capture On “Mov“, Required in a Administration Gang Criminal Serious For trafficking in a Drug, came distance cooperation fruitful With the authorities French And INTERPOL, But police Dubai And after efforts Streak From Analysis And monitoring And tracking executed the operation perfect Right down to me hour Zero To set it distance Issuance The Bulletin Red With a while Brief, Remarking to me it’s a Will be Take Measures Legal With him distance End police Dubai From Her investigations, As Will be forwarded to me The prosecution the public, To be determined Ministry Justice Emirates mechanism Hand it over Under Umbrella INTERPOL.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

