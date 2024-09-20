The General Traffic Department of Dubai Police arrested a driver and impounded his car after he drove it recklessly on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, at a speed exceeding 220 km/h, endangering his life and the lives of road users.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, explained that while a traffic patrol was carrying out its duties on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, last Wednesday morning, it spotted a car driven by a young man at high speed. When trying to stop him using the signs and the calls, he increased his speed to exceed 220 km per hour, endangering his safety and the safety of road users.

He pointed out that coordination was made with other patrols to secure the streets and stop the car, where it was seized and the driver was arrested and transferred to the police station to complete the legal procedures against him.

Major General Al Mazrouei explained that according to the provisions of Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment, a fine of up to AED 50,000 has been applied to release the impounded vehicle.

Major General Al Mazrouei warned drivers of all types of vehicles against reckless driving on the roads, explaining that the law punishes anyone who drives in a manner that endangers his life or the lives, safety or security of others, or drives in a manner that could cause damage to the road, as they will be stopped, their vehicles will be impounded, and they will be referred to the judiciary to take legal action against them.

He stressed that police personnel will not be lenient in confronting those who commit violations, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of road users, calling on members of society to report any negative phenomena through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones, or by calling the “We Are All Police” service on 901.