Dubai Police arrested a mentally ill Arab visitor for committing an outrageous act on the public street in the Dubai Marina area, according to the Dubai government media office, which indicated that the police had taken the necessary measures against him, and investigations are underway into the incident.

Pictures that spread on social networks showed the visitor completely naked, approaching a delivery bike driver and a security guard and then fleeing from the place, before the police arrived, but his identity was identified and he was arrested later, and it was found that he suffers from a psychological disorder, and the necessary action was taken. about it.



